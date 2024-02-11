Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on March 15th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

