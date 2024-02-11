Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
