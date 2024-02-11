InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

