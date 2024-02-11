Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity

Hydro One Price Performance

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Company insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.37. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.81.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8907207 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 66.11%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.