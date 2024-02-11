Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.