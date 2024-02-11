Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $27.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.