Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $27.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
