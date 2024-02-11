Barclays Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $95.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

