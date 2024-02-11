Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $19.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.58.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,418,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 724,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $8,725,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 584,539 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

