Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $26.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.19 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

