Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $26.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPOF
Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.19 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xponential Fitness
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.