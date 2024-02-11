EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark upped their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

TSE EQB opened at C$90.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. EQB has a twelve month low of C$53.86 and a twelve month high of C$94.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

