Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

ARVN opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.