Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

