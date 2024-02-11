Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Samantha Harnett Sells 650 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

