Ronald A. Dragg Sells 1,413 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

