Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

