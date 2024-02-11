NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

