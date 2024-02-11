Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ENTG stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

