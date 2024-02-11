Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$1,034,243.98 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 28,523 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.26, for a total transaction of C$1,034,243.98.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Alok K. Agrawal bought 19,657 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$705,293.16.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$52.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$52.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.