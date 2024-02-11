Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.