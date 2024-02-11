Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 294,331 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.