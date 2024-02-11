Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $109.06 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

