Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $70.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
