Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $40,606,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR opened at $168.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

