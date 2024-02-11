Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$50.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Insiders sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

