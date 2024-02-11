WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

WNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

