Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Purchases A$57,000.00 in Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,000.00 ($37,012.99).
Queensland Pacific Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 2.34.
About Queensland Pacific Metals
