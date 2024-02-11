Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Don M. Bailey Buys 96,155 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) Director Don M. Bailey acquired 96,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 262.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 1,150,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 622.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.