Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Don M. Bailey Buys 96,155 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) Director Don M. Bailey acquired 96,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 262.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
