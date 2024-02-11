Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Insider Sells $75,220.22 in Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SR opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $73.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Spire by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

