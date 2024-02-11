Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Larry J. Magee Sells 3,086 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.31 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wabash National by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Wabash National by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Wabash National by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

