Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $8.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.76.

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stem has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,410 shares of company stock worth $59,528 in the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Stem by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

