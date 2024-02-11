Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $70.11

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

