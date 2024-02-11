Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $274.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $306.91 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.81. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.