Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $103.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research analysts have commented on OXM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $98.23 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

