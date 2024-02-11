SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

STKL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

