Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,897.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 406,970 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

