BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

BeiGene stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

