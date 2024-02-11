Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

