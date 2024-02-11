Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $145.29

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $115.87 and a 52-week high of $159.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $2,604,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

