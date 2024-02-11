Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lowered Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Insider Transactions at Navient

Institutional Trading of Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.