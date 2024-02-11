Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $25.09

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

