Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.96.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Etsy

ETSY stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.