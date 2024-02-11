Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Hertz Global Trading Down 2.5 %
Hertz Global stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $20.48.
About Hertz Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.