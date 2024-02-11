Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Hertz Global stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

