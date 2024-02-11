O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OI opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 569,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.