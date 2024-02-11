Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

NYSE:PLG opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.62. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

