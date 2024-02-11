BILL’s (BILL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.

NYSE:BILL opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

