Truist Financial Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $174.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $10,653,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.