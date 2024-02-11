FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.29.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. FirstService has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $171.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

