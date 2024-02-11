Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,014 shares of company stock worth $1,711,360 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

