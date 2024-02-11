Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $196.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

AZPN opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.65. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.