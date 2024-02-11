Head-To-Head Comparison: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.46 $224.43 million $2.38 3.58 Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.91 -$960,000.00 ($0.09) -25.67

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.8% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GeoPark and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.26%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 17.39% 107.40% 15.24% Barnwell Industries -3.80% -5.06% -2.69%

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GeoPark pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out -55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Barnwell Industries on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

