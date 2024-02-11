Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.