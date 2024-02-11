Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
